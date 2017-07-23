Wilfried Zaha accuses Man United and Liverpool fans of calling him 'black monkey' on social media

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters on social media.Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has claimed he was racially abused by
Zaha said followers of Liverpool and United, who he spent a year playing for, have been sending racist messages on Instagram.
The Ivory Coast international exposed the vile taunts in his Instagram story on Saturday evening.
Zaha did not go into any more detail and chose not to identify any of the accused.
The post came following the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday, in which Palace manager Frank de Boer said the 24-year-old had been the victim of rough treatment.
Zaha said followers of Liverpool and United, who he spent a year playing for, have been sending racist messages on Instagram.
The Ivory Coast international exposed the vile taunts in his Instagram story on Saturday evening.
|Photo: @longlivezaha
Zaha did not go into any more detail and chose not to identify any of the accused.
The post came following the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday, in which Palace manager Frank de Boer said the 24-year-old had been the victim of rough treatment.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!