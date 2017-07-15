William Gallas shrugs off comparisons between Kylian Mbappé & Thierry Henry

Arsenal defender William Gallas has rejected suggestions that AS Monaco rising star Kylian Mbappe is the new Thierry Henry.Former France and
The 18-year-old striker caught the world's attention with his displays during Monaco's Ligue 1-winning campaign in which he emerged as the breakout star.
Numerous football figures, including France coach Didier Deschamps, have drawn similarities between Mbappé and Henry, who also started his career at Monaco.
Mbappé made his Monaco debut on December 2015 at the age of 16 years 347 days, breaking Henry's record as the club's youngest ever player.
Two months later, at the age of 17 years and 62 days, Mbappé again usurped Henry to become Monaco's youngest goal scorer with a late goal in the 3-1 victory over Troyes.
However, Gallas, who played for the Gunners between 2006 and 2010, told Goal that teenage sensation Mbappé is more similar to a different star forward.
Mbappé is the most in-demand player in European football at the moment, and has been linked with some high-profile clubs, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.
Gallas, though, suggested that it would be a wise decision for Mbappé to remain at Monaco for at least one more season.
Everybody compares him to Thierry Henry because Thierry Henry used to play for Monaco. But how he plays is different to Thierry Henry.
I would compare him more to Neymar. His feet, technically, how he runs, he likes to do a lot of skills. Look at that boy. You have to compare him to Neymar.
They are similar. If everything is OK for him then he will be the best player in the world.
He's still young. I think he will stay one more year at Monaco. If he does this it will be a good choice. Next year there is the World Cup.
Last season, even if he played a few games, he didn't always start. Now it will be different for him. Now he will be on the starting XI.
He has to manage everything because that will be new for him. If he carries on what he did last season I'm sure after next season he will go to one of the biggest clubs in the world.
