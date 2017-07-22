Wojciech Szczęsny spotted with misspelled Juventus shirt

Juventus has not begun well, with the goalkeeper's name misspelled by his new club.Wojciech Szczęsny's adventure at
Having joined his new teammates in Brooklyn, the former Arsenal goalkeeper watched on during media responsibilities in his brand new Juventus shirt - which has his name spelt wrong.
Instead of printing "Szczesny" on the back, Juventus added an extra E to spell "Szczesney".
We're sure Juventus will correct the error and get used to his name soon.
|Photo: @wojciech.szczesny1
