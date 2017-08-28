Former Chelsea and AC Milan-target Andrea Belotti scores goal of the season contender

Belotti, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and AC Milan, opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time in spectacular fashion.
Lorenzo De Silvestri swung in a cross from the right wing and Belotti twisted mid-air to scissor-kick volley the ball into the net from 12 yards.
Torino ran riot in the closing stages, Adem Ljajić making the most of an Alfred Duncan error and Joel Obi getting the ricochet from a Belotti solo run.
It was an impressive way to open his goalscoring account this season, but Belotti's teammate Iago Falque is not surprised by the quality of the goal.
It was a fantastic goal. He often scores these goals in training.
Belotti has a release clause of €100 million in his Toro contract and coach Siniša Mihajlović believes his striker has shown he is worth the money.
Belotti is not yet at his best, but with that goal he showed he is worth €100 million.
