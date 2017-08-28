Dortmund fan vents anger at Ousmane Dembélé with creative DIY shirt

Borussia Dortmund fans are unsurprisingly outraged by Ousmane Dembélé's move to Barcelona, and one supporter has found an ingenious method to vent his anger and keep his shirt.
It's probably fair to say that many supporters of the German giants feel betrayed when Dembélé forced his way out of Signal Iduna Park by skipping training whilst openly flirting with Barcelona.
Dembélé eventually joined the Catalan giants last week in an enormous transfer that could eventually see the 20-year-old become the second most expensive player in the history of football.
Although Dortmund will rake in a potential €148 million for him, their fans are still unhappy with the Frenchman.
And one fan had discovered the perfect way to cope with Dembélé's departure whilst showing what he really thinks of the attacker after his desertion.
A little rude maybe, but suffice to say it's better economically than the football fan favourite of burning shirts.
Gute Frage 🤔 #bvb #bvbbsc #dembele pic.twitter.com/GzMbxl9a50— Jana Klüh (@JanaKlueh) August 26, 2017
