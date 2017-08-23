Leeds' official wallet apparently now features Arsenal crest

An epic merchandising FAIL was recorded on camera by a Leeds United supporter in the club's store.
Prices for official merchandise may be astronomical, but purchasing discounted gear off dodgy websites and disreputable eBay accounts can often result in inferior product.
So the best course of action is to buy straight from the source and shop at the official club shop, right? Well, perhaps not if you're a Leeds fan.
Leeds supporter and Twitter user @LeedsLS12 was looking through the shop when he found an official leather season ticket wallet - with an ARSENAL badge on it.
Good job i checked this before i bought it ! @LUFC #lufc #mot #ALAW @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Fyj78JKygH— GrantLUFC (@LeedsLS12) August 21, 2017
