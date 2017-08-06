Leyton Orient goalkeeper captured scratching his privates on the bench

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was caught dirty-handed during his side's 2-0 defeat at Sutton United in their opening match of the National League on Saturday.
Sargeant, 19, can be seen shoving his hand down the front of his trousers and having a good old scratch in an unfortunate video which has emerged online.
The embarrassing video of Sargeant draws similarities to one which emerged of Germany coach Joachim Löw last summer.
The 56-year-old World Cup-winning coach has repeatedly been filmed sticking his finger up his nose and then putting a bogie in his mouth.
