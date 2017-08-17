Liverpool mascot in Jamie Carragher's viral photo is NOT Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold, who was named Liverpool Young Player of the Season last year, announced himself onto the scene with a stunning free-kick in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.
It prompted Reds legend Carragher to share a photo of himself with what he believed was a young Alexander-Arnold as his mascot for a League Cup game against Leeds United in 2009.
The picture, which was originally shown on Sky Sports last year, went viral and at the time of writing, has already picked up 19,000 retweets and over 53,000 likes.
|Photo: @Carra23
However, there appears to be a slight issue. The youngster in the picture isn't Alexander-Arnold at all.
|Photo: @_simps
A fan called Dion Simpson told the Liverpool Echo the picture is actually of HIM, and not the Reds defender.
I was a mascot back in 2009 against Leeds away, which is my hometown.
And then last year Sky put some footage out on Sky Sports News which they thought was Trent, just before the recent EFL Cup game against Leeds last year.
Then it went viral all last year - and now Carra has brought it back up again!
|Photo: @_simps
