 Liverpool mascot in Jamie Carragher's viral photo is NOT Trent Alexander-Arnold | inside World Soccer

Liverpool mascot in Jamie Carragher's viral photo is NOT Trent Alexander-Arnold

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

Everyone assumed that it was Trent Alexander-Arnold accompanying Jamie Carragher on the Elland Road tunnel in 2009 but, apparently, it's not him at all.

Alexander-Arnold, who was named Liverpool Young Player of the Season last year, announced himself onto the scene with a stunning free-kick in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

It prompted Reds legend Carragher to share a photo of himself with what he believed was a young Alexander-Arnold as his mascot for a League Cup game against Leeds United in 2009.

The picture, which was originally shown on Sky Sports last year, went viral and at the time of writing, has already picked up 19,000 retweets and over 53,000 likes.

Jamie Carragher tweets a picture of himself with what he believed was a young Trent Alexander-Arnold
Photo: @Carra23

However, there appears to be a slight issue. The youngster in the picture isn't Alexander-Arnold at all.

A fan called Dion Simpson claims it was him who accompanied Jamie Carragher on the Elland Road tunnel in 2009
Photo: @_simps

A fan called Dion Simpson told the Liverpool Echo the picture is actually of HIM, and not the Reds defender.

I was a mascot back in 2009 against Leeds away, which is my hometown.

And then last year Sky put some footage out on Sky Sports News which they thought was Trent, just before the recent EFL Cup game against Leeds last year.

Then it went viral all last year - and now Carra has brought it back up again!

A fan called Dion Simpson claims it was him who accompanied Jamie Carragher on the Elland Road tunnel in 2009
Photo: @_simps

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Thursday, August 17, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License