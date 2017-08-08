 Manchester City troll League One club over kit similarities | inside World Soccer

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Northampton Town have found themselves on the end of a bit of savage trolling from Manchester City after revealing their third kit - that looks strikingly familiar to City's from last season.

The League One outfit spent most of the weekend proudly showing off their sparkling new third kit, and it was getting a pretty decent reaction from fans.

But then City turned up, uninvited, and ruined the party with a tweet essentially insinuating Northampton's new kit were their knock-off kits from last season.

Photo: @ManCity

To be fair, it does seem like a copy and paste job from Nike, manufacturer of both Northampton and City.

It feels like the American sports giant is just creating a set kit template and adapting it for various teams.

The resemblance of these two Nike kits is uncanny

