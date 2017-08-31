 New Spurs signing Serge Aurier trolled over Arsenal connection | inside World Soccer

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Serge Aurier from PSG

Serge Aurier has just been announced as a Tottenham Hotspur player, but Arsenal fans are already making fun of their North London rivals.

Tottenham completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday for a fee in the region of £23 million.

However, Arsenal supporters seemed intent on shooting down the good news as quickly as possible by circulating two old photos of the 24-year-old wearing a Gunners shirt.

Despite the fact that Aurier posted the pictures back in 2013 when he was still a Toulouse player, Arsenal fans had no trouble in letting Spurs know.

Arsenal fans troll rivals Tottenham over their new signing Serge Aurier

Tottenham supporters, though, had comebacks of their own.

Tottenham fans hit back at Arsenal trolls

