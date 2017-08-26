Rennes break club transfer record WITHOUT selling player

Borussia Dortmund apparently aren't the only ones who are profiting massively from the sale of French attacker Ousmane Dembélé to Barcelona.
Barcelona have spent an initial €105 million on Dembélé as a replacement for Neymar after his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Whilst the Catalan club are delighted that a protracted transfer has gone through, so too are Rennes, Dembélé's first club.
It's thought that 25 percent of the fee that has taken the 20-year-old to the Camp Nou must be paid to Rennes, who now stand to earn just shy of €25 million for a player who last played for them over a year ago.
The fee actually sets a club record for the most money ever received for a Rennes player, smashing Shabani Nonda's €20 million transfer to AS Monaco in 2000.
Having studied at Rennes academy since the age of 13, Dembélé joined Dortmund for €15 million in May 2016.
Rennes are known for their youth academy, responsible for producing a number of top talents such as Sylvain Wiltord, Yoann Gourcuff, Yann M'Vila and Tiemoué Bakayoko.
However, a statement on the Rennes website insisted that their pride at Dembélé's deal went beyond financial gain as they hope their youth system will be given greater credit.
Barcelona have spent an initial €105 million on Dembélé as a replacement for Neymar after his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Whilst the Catalan club are delighted that a protracted transfer has gone through, so too are Rennes, Dembélé's first club.
It's thought that 25 percent of the fee that has taken the 20-year-old to the Camp Nou must be paid to Rennes, who now stand to earn just shy of €25 million for a player who last played for them over a year ago.
The fee actually sets a club record for the most money ever received for a Rennes player, smashing Shabani Nonda's €20 million transfer to AS Monaco in 2000.
Having studied at Rennes academy since the age of 13, Dembélé joined Dortmund for €15 million in May 2016.
Rennes are known for their youth academy, responsible for producing a number of top talents such as Sylvain Wiltord, Yoann Gourcuff, Yann M'Vila and Tiemoué Bakayoko.
However, a statement on the Rennes website insisted that their pride at Dembélé's deal went beyond financial gain as they hope their youth system will be given greater credit.
When joining Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé also puts focus on the quality of Rennes' training.
Ousmane Dembélé took advantage of the ability of the club to make every effort to bring him to his highest level.
We are particularly proud of the sporting rise of Ousmane Dembélé, to whom we sincerely wish the best possible success throughout the course of his career.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!