Richest man in Africa plans to buy Arsenal - then sack Arsène Wenger

Commodities billionaire Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa according to Forbes, is plotting bid to buy Arsenal and the first thing he will do is sack long-reigning manager Arsène Wenger.
Dangote, worth an estimated £10 billion, has coveted the Gunners since becoming a supporter in the mid-1980s.
The 60-year old owns Dangote Group, a multinational conglomerate currently constructing an £8.5 billion oil refinery in Nigeria's capital, Lagos.
Dangote aims to submit his bid to buy Arsenal once the construction is completed towards the end of the decade.
American billionaire Stan Kroenke currently has a 67 percent stake in Arsenal, whilst Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has a 30 percent share in the club.
And if he is successful in his attempts to buy the club, his first move will be to get rid of long-time manager Wenger.
As quoted by Bloomberg, Dangote said:
If they get the right offer, I'm sure they would walk away. Someone will give them an offer that will make them seriously consider walking away.
And when we finish the refinery, I think we will be in a position to do that.
The first thing I would change is the coach. He has done a good job, but someone else should also try his luck.
Dangote has previously spoken of his desire to purchase the North London club back in September.
Should Dangote stick to his plans and make the unlikely acquisition, he would become the first African to purchase a Premier League team.
Wenger, meanwhile, has been at Arsenal since 1996 but came under increased pressure last season as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
