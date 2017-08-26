Why Roberto Firmino pulled off bizarre goal celebration vs Hoffenheim

Liverpool fan has found the answer to Roberto Firmino's strange goal celebration against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.
Firmino was in red-hot form during their Champions League qualifier on Thursday, putting in a pinpoint cross for Emre Can's opener before scoring their fourth goal in the 4-2 victory.
However, fans were left scratching their heads over his unusual goal celebration.
After hitting the back of the net, the Brazilian wheeled away in delight and ran towards the corner flag to celebrate.
Firmino then decided to pull down his shorts a bit and do a little jiggle in front of the Kop-end of Anfield.
At the time, no one really understood quite what the 25-year-old forward was up to.
However, it's now emerged that Firmino took inspiration from a very familiar Brazilian legend.
As pointed out by Twitter user Dan, Ronaldinho celebrated in the exact same way in 2013 after tucking away a penalty for Atlético Mineiro.
Firmino was in red-hot form during their Champions League qualifier on Thursday, putting in a pinpoint cross for Emre Can's opener before scoring their fourth goal in the 4-2 victory.
However, fans were left scratching their heads over his unusual goal celebration.
After hitting the back of the net, the Brazilian wheeled away in delight and ran towards the corner flag to celebrate.
Firmino then decided to pull down his shorts a bit and do a little jiggle in front of the Kop-end of Anfield.
At the time, no one really understood quite what the 25-year-old forward was up to.
However, it's now emerged that Firmino took inspiration from a very familiar Brazilian legend.
As pointed out by Twitter user Dan, Ronaldinho celebrated in the exact same way in 2013 after tucking away a penalty for Atlético Mineiro.
Okay so I found out what he was doing. He was copying Ronaldinho's celebration from 2013, this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/UI0qHDTZbL— Dan (@Jondanagan) August 24, 2017
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!