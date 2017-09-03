Arsène Wenger considered leaving Arsenal last summer

Long-serving Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has admitted he hesitated before signing his contract extension at the Emirates last summer.
Much of the discussion surrounding the North London side at the end of last season centered on the Frenchman's future.
With the club finishing outside the Premier League top four for the first time under his leadership, Arsenal supporters were calling for Wenger to be given the sack.
The 67-year-old has been at the helm of the Gunners since 1996, during which time he won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.
Wenger eventually signed a two-year contract extension in May to extend his reign to 23 years.
But, speaking to French TV station Téléfoot, Wenger revealed that he could have left the club last summer.
Yes, it's true, I considered leaving Arsenal.
I've been at Arsenal for 20 years and I'm always wondering if I should continue to lead the club.
We struggled last season, so I thought of leaving.
