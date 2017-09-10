Bra-wearing male fans protest over Stevenage security check policy

Male Lincoln City supporters going to their match at Stevenage on Saturday donned bras as protest over controversial claims about their opponents.
Female Grimsby Town fans were allegedly forced to show their bras in front of men as they attempted to gain entry to Stevenage's Lamex Stadium last month.
The embarrassed women claimed female stewards asked if they could "feel" their underwear, during airport-style security checks prior to their Sky Bet League Two match.
Stevenage had confirmed they would be conducting a full investigation into the matter, although no further action has been taken so far.
Outraged at the treatment of fellow supporters, a portion of Lincoln fans travelling to Stevenage at the weekend wore bras in a comedic protest against the stewards.
