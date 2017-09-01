Charlie Adam reacts with 'envy' to Stoke's announcement of new Ryan Shawcross deal

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has tweeted his own club about not getting the same treatment as captain Ryan Shawcross.
The 31-year-old announced last week - with a screenshot of his iPhone Notes app - that he had extended his contract for another year with Stoke.
|Photo: @Charlie26Adam
The signing was not announced on the club's website and nor was it tweeted online.
Then club captain Shawcross also signed his extension, but with an article on the club's website and a tweeted picture of that magic pen-on-paper moment.
|Photo: @stokecity
Adam saw that and felt a little hard done by after his signing had passed quietly.
|Photo: @Charlie26Adam
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!