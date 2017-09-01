 Charlie Adam reacts with 'envy' to Stoke's announcement of new Ryan Shawcross deal | inside World Soccer

Charlie Adam reacts with 'envy' to Stoke's announcement of new Ryan Shawcross deal

Friday, September 1, 2017

Charlie Adam arrives prior to a Stoke City match

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has tweeted his own club about not getting the same treatment as captain Ryan Shawcross.

The 31-year-old announced last week - with a screenshot of his iPhone Notes app - that he had extended his contract for another year with Stoke.

Charlie Adam announces his Stoke extension from his Notes app
Photo: @Charlie26Adam

The signing was not announced on the club's website and nor was it tweeted online.

Then club captain Shawcross also signed his extension, but with an article on the club's website and a tweeted picture of that magic pen-on-paper moment.

Stoke City announce captain Ryan Shawcross has extended his contract
Photo: @stokecity

Adam saw that and felt a little hard done by after his signing had passed quietly.

Charlie Adam reacts with envy to Stoke's announcement of new Ryan Shawcross deal
Photo: @Charlie26Adam

on Friday, September 01, 2017
 
