Chester FC advertise for new manager on Twitter, get flooded by Football Manager hopefuls

National League outfit Chester may have made a small error of judgment after putting an advert for the vacant manager job on Twitter.
After sacking manager Jon McCarthy following a 2-0 loss to fellow strugglers Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, Chester are on the hunt for a new boss.
The Blues are spreading their net far and wide as they posted a job advertisement on their official Twitter account.
|Photo: @ChesterFC
As usually tends to happen with this kind of thing, the fifth-tier side found themselves inundated with applications from candidates submitting their various Football Manager CVs.
One hour after the advert went live on social media, the club realised they may have made a mistake.
|Photo: @ChesterFC
