Everton fans react angrily to new Angry Birds sponsorship deal

Everton supporters have shared their dismay on Twitter about the club's sponsorship deal with the makers of the viral Angry Birds mobile game - because they announced the deal using a red cartoon character from the game.
The Blues have signed a multi-year shirt sleeve partnership with Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the Angry Birds mobile-gaming franchise.
The deal will see the Angry Birds logo emblazed on the left sleeve of the Everton jersey, debuting during their Premier League fixture at Manchester United on Sunday.
This season is the first campaign in which Premier League clubs can have sponsorship on the arm of player shirts , and a number of clubs have taken up the opportunity already, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.
And while you might think being sponsored by a massive internationally-famous company might be a good thing for the club, the announcement has ticked off a few Everton fans.
The Angry Birds mascot is a red bird, and of course Liverpool play in red and the thought of seeing the "sacrilegious" red of their rivals around Everton's famous blue shirt managed to send some Evertonians into meltdown.
The club quickly responded by pointing out that it'll just be the Angry Birds logo on the kit, not an actual red bird.
|Photo: @Everton
