 England fan launches pitch invasion vs Malta after getting 400 retweets | inside World Soccer

England fan launches pitch invasion vs Malta after getting 400 retweets

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

An England fan stormed the field during the Three Lions' clash at Malta on Friday - after he promised to do so if his Twitter post gained 400 retweets.

In a drab affair at Ta' Qali National Stadium, England beat Malta 4-0 in their World Cup qualifier thanks to three late goals.

It was a largely colourless display from Gareth Southgate's men and one England supporter took matters into his own hands to spice up the evening.

Probably half-joking, supporter Jake Peachy tweeted that he would invade the pitch if he received 400 retweets.

England fan Jake Peachy promises to invade the pitch if he received 400 retweets
Photo: @JTPeachey

Upon achieving his target on the popular micro-blogging site, Jake promised a 69th-minute invasion.

England fan Jake Peachy takes to Twitter to update everyone on his intentions
Photo: @JTPeachey

True to his word, the young fan scaled the fence, ran onto the pitch, hugged Marcus Rashford, gave Harry Kane a cheeky smile before being chased by stewards as the game had to grind to a halt.

Embed from Getty Images

Some fans at the stadium seemed to enjoy the scene and cheered Jake on as he tried to escape the stewards.

The streaker gave security guards the run around but all good things come to an end and before long he was caught and escorted away.


Here's how Twitter react to the invasion.

How Twitter react to the Jake Peachy invasion

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Saturday, September 02, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License