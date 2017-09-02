England fan launches pitch invasion vs Malta after getting 400 retweets

In a drab affair at Ta' Qali National Stadium, England beat Malta 4-0 in their World Cup qualifier thanks to three late goals.
It was a largely colourless display from Gareth Southgate's men and one England supporter took matters into his own hands to spice up the evening.
Probably half-joking, supporter Jake Peachy tweeted that he would invade the pitch if he received 400 retweets.
Upon achieving his target on the popular micro-blogging site, Jake promised a 69th-minute invasion.
True to his word, the young fan scaled the fence, ran onto the pitch, hugged Marcus Rashford, gave Harry Kane a cheeky smile before being chased by stewards as the game had to grind to a halt.
The streaker gave security guards the run around but all good things come to an end and before long he was caught and escorted away.
