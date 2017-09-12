 West Ham fans mock owners by throwing inflatable dildo during Huddersfield game | inside World Soccer

West Ham fans mock owners by throwing inflatable dildo during Huddersfield game

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Fans throw around an inflatable dildo during the Premier League match between West Ham and Huddersfield

West Ham United supporters couldn't resist taking a dig at owners David Sullivan and David Gold by taking an inflatable sex toy to the club's Premier League tie with Huddersfield Town.

The Hammers' owners hit headlines over the international break after a row broke out following their failed attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

The two clubs have been in dispute over whether West Ham had even lodged a bid for Carvalho, with Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho labelling Sullivan and Gold as "the Dildo Brothers".

The digs made reference to the careers of Sullivan and Gold, who amassed a fortune through the adult entertainment industry.

And fans didn't take long to mock the pair at the London Stadium on Monday.

Footage taken in the stands shows an inflatable phallic balloon being bounced around the crowd to cheering and laughter.

on Tuesday, September 12, 2017
 
