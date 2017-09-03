Frustrated Jack Wilshere takes sly dig at Arsène Wenger with cheeky comment on Instagram

The 25-year-old had been widely expected to depart the Emirates over the summer, but a move failed to materialise.
Wilshere, who has been unlucky with injuries stalling his progression, spent last term on loan at Bournemouth where a hairline fracture to his left fibula in April ended his season.
The England international has since returned to North London and was sent off in an Under-23 appearance against Manchester City last month.
Many have questioned whether the Gunners youth product will be reintegrated as a first-team regular at the Emirates, with Wilshere's Instagram activity suggesting that he is not too confident of his chances.
When former Bournemouth teammate Tyrone Mings advertised his football academy on Instagram, Wilshere couldn't resist making a pointed reference to his own lack of playing time.
|Photo: Instagram/tyronemings
Regardless of his lack of action for the Gunners, Wilshere has been included in Arsenal's 25-man squad that was submitted to the Premier League.
