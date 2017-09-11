Goran Pandev's penis-shaped hairstyle sends Twitter into meltdown

Veteran Genoa forward Goran Pandev has been mocked online after fans spotted that his hair had taken on a very interesting shape.
The 34-year-old was being substituted during Genoa's Serie A tie at Udinese on Sunday afternoon when eagle-eyed fans noticed something funny about his hairdo.
With his head bent down, television cameras captured the unmistakable shape of a man's private parts atop his head.
As could be expected, fans on Twitter wasted no time in poking fun at his unfortunate, penis shaped hairstyle.
