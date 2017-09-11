Latest betting odds and fancies ahead of Europa and Champions League action

Group D certainly catches the eye, as it houses the tournament favourites AC Milan, who are currently no bigger than 8/1 to win with most online bookmakers.
London based rivals Arsenal FC are the second favourites with the popular bet365 bookie to land the all-new trophy which Manchester United managed to win earlier this year. A bet365 free bet will give you a handy interest bet on either of those fancied teams or perhaps one of the many very interesting outsiders in the tournament.
Everton are a big price at 25/1 to win the Europa League and with the return of their former golden boy Wayne Rooney into their ranks, along with a squad brimming with quality under the guidance of manager Ronald Koeman, a big turnout in Europe would be no surprise.
Lyon are about the same price and reside in the same group, the good thing about that is if both sides come through in first and second place in Group E, they can’t meet again until the final. Of the pair, Everton look the more tempting at those odds.
Fixtures for the Europa League group stages kick off on September 14th and as usual it will be a competition well worth keeping an eye on as the domestic and Champions League season goes on.
Speaking of the Champions League, Barcelona Vs Juventus will be the highlight fixture as the Group stages gets under way on Tuesday night. The weight of negativity around Barcelona this season has been fueled by an incoming manager, an outgoing Neymar and some iffy results over the past few months, particularly when folding tamely in the quarter final of this competition earlier in the year. So, they have a bit of soul searching and form finding to do in order to earn some respect. Juventus might fancy an away point or so here.
We all know how tough task it is to repeat a Champions League win and this will be the case for Real Madrid in the coming months, but they remain the favourites at around 4/1.
Paris St Germain are second in the betting at 7/1 along with Bayern Munich, with those three clubs followed by Man City, Man United and of course Barca. It appears to be between those six teams, although Chelsea at 18/1 and Liverpool 25/1 will want to have their say in that line of thought.
Whatever happens, it is going to be a roller coaster few months of top class footballing action. If pushed for a bet in both tournaments, perhaps the Arsenal and Bayern Munich double could pay off, now that those two get to finally avoid each other in Europe!