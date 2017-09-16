Liverpool fan shares brilliant video tribute to retired Kolo Touré

One Liverpool supporter has posted a superb video on Twitter to pay homage to Kolo Touré after he announced his retirement at the age of 36.
The former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic man has retired from playing to take up a coaching role with the Bhoys.
Fans of all the clubs he's played for never have a bad word to say about him, and he's generally loves by other football fans as well.
So, to pay tribute to Touré, a Liverpool fan has created a little film trailer for the likeable character.
Kolo Touré has confirmed his retirement from football.— ^ (@Koloholic) September 15, 2017
My hero. My mate. pic.twitter.com/fVuwRT5Ajf
