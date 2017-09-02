 Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold now has lifelike appearance on FIFA 18 | inside World Soccer

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold now has lifelike appearance on FIFA 18

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

The rise of Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold to Premier League stardom is officially complete after being given a facial re-work for the upcoming release of FIFA 18.

After a superb breakthrough into the Reds first team over the past year, the teenager is now pushing Nathaniel Clyne for a starting berth at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold has started three of Liverpool's first five games of this season, and the 18-year-old has impressed pretty much everyone whenever he's played.

And he also seems to have impressed EA Sports because the makers of the FIFA video games have drastically improved Alexander-Arnold's gameface in the upcoming FIFA 18, which will be released on September 29.

In fact, he's gone from looking like this in FIFA 17.

To this in FIFA 18.

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Saturday, September 02, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License