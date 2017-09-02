Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold now has lifelike appearance on FIFA 18

After a superb breakthrough into the Reds first team over the past year, the teenager is now pushing Nathaniel Clyne for a starting berth at right-back.
Alexander-Arnold has started three of Liverpool's first five games of this season, and the 18-year-old has impressed pretty much everyone whenever he's played.
And he also seems to have impressed EA Sports because the makers of the FIFA video games have drastically improved Alexander-Arnold's gameface in the upcoming FIFA 18, which will be released on September 29.
In fact, he's gone from looking like this in FIFA 17.
To this in FIFA 18.
Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real life VS FIFA 17 @MattHDGamer pic.twitter.com/8fXQ1rUqOk— LFC (@brandonhoggard7) October 3, 2016
FIFA 18: Trent Alexander Arnold game face. Decent imo pic.twitter.com/UHzaezHrcN— ' (@ClinicalFirmino) August 11, 2017
