Man City Twitter king Benjamin Mendy unhappy with his FIFA 18 rating

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who is quickly getting a reputation for his hilarious tweeting, is the latest player to find fault with the FIFA 18 player ratings.
The £52 million full-back took to Twitter to complain to EA Sports that he is not happy to have been given a 78 rating.
Mendy was a 75 on FIFA 17 but after his brilliant performances last year he thought he deserved more.
The Frenchman was signed from AS Monaco for a fee reported to be £52 million in the summer after playing a starring role as the French side won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.
After helping City to a 6-0 mauling of Watford on Saturday, Mendy could not resist another sly dig.
Ever since arriving in English football from AS Monaco, the 23-year-old has been keeping everyone on Twitter entertained with his hilarious tweets.
Here's a selection of his best tweets.
