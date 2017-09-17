 Man City Twitter king Benjamin Mendy unhappy with his FIFA 18 rating | inside World Soccer

Man City Twitter king Benjamin Mendy unhappy with his FIFA 18 rating

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is not happy with his 78 overall rating on FIFA 18

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who is quickly getting a reputation for his hilarious tweeting, is the latest player to find fault with the FIFA 18 player ratings.

The £52 million full-back took to Twitter to complain to EA Sports that he is not happy to have been given a 78 rating.

Mendy was a 75 on FIFA 17 but after his brilliant performances last year he thought he deserved more.

The Frenchman was signed from AS Monaco for a fee reported to be £52 million in the summer after playing a starring role as the French side won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Photo: @benmendy23

After helping City to a 6-0 mauling of Watford on Saturday, Mendy could not resist another sly dig.

Benjamin Mendy continues his trolling of EA Sports for handing him a rating of 78 on FIFA 18
Photo: @benmendy23

Ever since arriving in English football from AS Monaco, the 23-year-old has been keeping everyone on Twitter entertained with his hilarious tweets.

Here's a selection of his best tweets.

Benjamin Mendy is the new Manchester City Twitter king
Photos: @benmendy23

on Sunday, September 17, 2017
 
