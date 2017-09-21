 Man United fans to continue singing Romelu Lukaku penis chant unless... | inside World Soccer

Man United fans to continue singing Romelu Lukaku penis chant unless...

Thursday, September 21, 2017

A group of Manchester United fans have created a new chant for their marquee summer signing Romelu Lukaku

A Manchester United fan group insist they will stop singing their controversial Romelu Lukaku song only if the player asks them to do so.

The Belgium international arrived from Everton for £75 million in the summer and has quickly become a popular figure among supporters, netting seven goals in as many games.

United fans love Lukaku so much that they came up with a new chant, which is sang to the tune of "Made of Stone" by the Stone Roses.

The problem is the song contains some rather explicit lyrics, including:

Romelu Lukaku

He's our Belgian scoring genius

With a 24 inch penis

Scoring all our goals

Bellend by his toes

The chant first appeared last week when Lukaku scored in a 3-0 Champions League win at home against FC Basel, and it was repeated last Sunday as United beat Everton 4-0 in the Premier League.

British anti-discrimination group Kick It Out have complained to United urging them to ask fans not to sing the song - which they described as "offensive and discriminatory" for using the ethnic stereotype that black men have large penises.

United have since said that they are "seeking advice" on how to handle the situation.

However, a section of the United faithful have vowed to carry on singing the song as it is "not a negative chant".

The fan group MUFC Songs and Chants, who are behind a number of chants in the Old Trafford singing section and at away games, have released a public statement making their position clear.

Our view on the Lukaku saga.

Here at MUFC Songs and Chants we run this page for the fans, it’s run by fans who go to...

Posted by MUFC Songs & Chants on Tuesday, September 19, 2017


There has been no word yet on whether Lukaku himself is personally offended by the chant.

