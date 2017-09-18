PES 2018 features Arsenal fans with #WengerOut banners

The call by Arsenal fans for Arsène Wenger to bring his 21-year reign to an end has gone into the virtual world - in the new version of Pro Evolution Soccer.
#WengerOut protests were all the rage last season as angry Arsenal supporters around the globe attempted to influence the board into parting company with Wenger by flying planes over stadiums and marching with banners and flags.
Wenger ended up staying and signing a new two-year contract, but the #WengerOut brigade didn't take long to turn on the Frenchman again.
PES 2018 have just been released and it appears the latest instalment of Konami's football sim features banners calling for the exit of the 67-year-old gaffer.
Even #pes2018 arsenal fans has "Wenger out" and "Kroenke out" banners... I'm crying 😂😂😂@officialpes @AsimTanvir @Adam_Bhatti pic.twitter.com/gBZlG8S0wI— Sanu Pattni (@sanu_pattni) September 16, 2017
