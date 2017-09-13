 PlayStation UK roast José Mourinho over 'PlayStation football' comments | inside World Soccer

PlayStation UK roast José Mourinho over 'PlayStation football' comments

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United manager José Mourinho hit out at his players for playing "Playstation football" - and now PlayStation have poked fun at the Portuguese boss.

United marked their Champions League return with a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Mourinho, though, was somewhat surprisingly unhappy with his players' performances for much of the second half.

Until 2-0 we were very stable, we played with confidence, with good choices.

After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions. We could have put ourselves in trouble.

We could have put ourselves in trouble. We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don't like it - flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent.

Of course, it wasn't long before PlayStation UK decided to have some fun and mocked Mourinho's apparent defensive tactics over the years.

PlayStation UK troll José Mourinho's defensive tactics over the years
Photo: @playstationUK

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Wednesday, September 13, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License