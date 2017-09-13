PlayStation UK roast José Mourinho over 'PlayStation football' comments

United marked their Champions League return with a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.
Mourinho, though, was somewhat surprisingly unhappy with his players' performances for much of the second half.
Until 2-0 we were very stable, we played with confidence, with good choices.
After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions. We could have put ourselves in trouble.
We could have put ourselves in trouble. We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don't like it - flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent.
Of course, it wasn't long before PlayStation UK decided to have some fun and mocked Mourinho's apparent defensive tactics over the years.
|Photo: @playstationUK
