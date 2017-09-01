 Saints legend trolls Liverpool over Oxlade-Chamberlain's move | inside World Soccer

Saints legend trolls Liverpool over Oxlade-Chamberlain's move

Friday, September 1, 2017

New Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during his playing days with Southampton

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier took a little dig at Liverpool over their new signing of Saints academy graduate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool on deadline day in a deal worth up to £40 million having rejected a new contract at Arsenal and the chance to join Premier League champions Chelsea.

And the fact that the 24-year-old was a Southampton player led Le Tissier to troll Liverpool over their summer business.

Photo: @mattletiss7

Liverpool have signed five Southampton players in recent seasons - including Sadio Mané, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Saints academy at the age of seven and made his professional debut aged 16, spending two seasons at St Mary's before completing a £12 million move to Arsenal in 2011.

on Friday, September 01, 2017
 
