Saints legend trolls Liverpool over Oxlade-Chamberlain's move

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier took a little dig at Liverpool over their new signing of Saints academy graduate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool on deadline day in a deal worth up to £40 million having rejected a new contract at Arsenal and the chance to join Premier League champions Chelsea.
And the fact that the 24-year-old was a Southampton player led Le Tissier to troll Liverpool over their summer business.
|Photo: @mattletiss7
Liverpool have signed five Southampton players in recent seasons - including Sadio Mané, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren.
Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Saints academy at the age of seven and made his professional debut aged 16, spending two seasons at St Mary's before completing a £12 million move to Arsenal in 2011.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!