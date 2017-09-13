 Timo Horn snubbed Liverpool as youngster due to Germany's 'better goalkeeping education' | inside World Soccer

Timo Horn snubbed Liverpool as youngster due to Germany's 'better goalkeeping education'

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Timo Horn is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga

FC Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn has revealed he turned down the chance to join Liverpool as a teenager because he felt the best goalkeeping education is in Germany.

Horn is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, having established himself as Köln's No 1 in the 2012/13 campaign at the age of 19.

The 24-year-old was one of the key men for his side last season as Die Geißböcke finished in an impressive fifth position in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool are said to have made a move for Horn in 2008, but he turned the Anfield giants down and has no regrets about his decision.

Horn told The Independent:

At the age of 15 or 16, Liverpool were very interested in me.

But I didn't go there because I felt the goalkeeping schooling in Germany was much better and I had enough examples.

For instance, Ron-Robert Zieler who came back after a year (at Leicester City), and that's why I stayed in Cologne.

It definitely wasn't the wrong decision.

Whilst Horn believes he made the right decision to remain in the RheinEnergieStadion, the Cologne-born goalkeeper has refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League.

In principle, the thought of moving to England is appealing but it's not something I'm thinking about right now.

I can't rule it out completely. I often had chances and offers to move to England as a youth player, but in my opinion the best goalkeeping education is here in Germany which is why I've always stayed.

on Wednesday, September 13, 2017
 
