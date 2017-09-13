Timo Horn snubbed Liverpool as youngster due to Germany's 'better goalkeeping education'

FC Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn has revealed he turned down the chance to join Liverpool as a teenager because he felt the best goalkeeping education is in Germany.
Horn is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, having established himself as Köln's No 1 in the 2012/13 campaign at the age of 19.
The 24-year-old was one of the key men for his side last season as Die Geißböcke finished in an impressive fifth position in the Bundesliga.
Liverpool are said to have made a move for Horn in 2008, but he turned the Anfield giants down and has no regrets about his decision.
Horn told The Independent:
At the age of 15 or 16, Liverpool were very interested in me.
But I didn't go there because I felt the goalkeeping schooling in Germany was much better and I had enough examples.
For instance, Ron-Robert Zieler who came back after a year (at Leicester City), and that's why I stayed in Cologne.
It definitely wasn't the wrong decision.
Whilst Horn believes he made the right decision to remain in the RheinEnergieStadion, the Cologne-born goalkeeper has refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League.
In principle, the thought of moving to England is appealing but it's not something I'm thinking about right now.
I can't rule it out completely. I often had chances and offers to move to England as a youth player, but in my opinion the best goalkeeping education is here in Germany which is why I've always stayed.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!