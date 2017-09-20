Tottenham fan produces baffling Lion King-inspired tribute video

Tottenham Hotspur fan Jessie Barnett decided that the only way to celebrate the bar mitzvah of his son was to create a mini-epic set to a reimagining of Elton John's "Circle of Life" theme tune from the Lion King.
The video, posted to an American club fan page, shows the performers - all wearing blue and white face paint of varying designs - gallivanting around White Hart Lane with a baby doll in hand.
It's fair to say, however, the video has not gone down well on the Internet, either with Spurs supporters or football fans in general.
Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!