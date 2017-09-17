Watford fan brutally trolled after Man City prediction goes horribly wrong

A Watford supporter has been savagely mocked on Twitter after his attempt at predicting the Hornets' result against Manchester City went terribly wrong.
Prior to Saturday's Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford fan @aadilsham tweeted his own prediction - although not in an optimistic way.
Of course as we know, Watford had no answer to the new Premier League leaders as Pep Guardiola's side romped to a 6-0 win.
And the Internet wasn't ready to let @aadilsham forget his pre-match tweet.
Even, the Citizens' official Twitter account "liked" the tweet.
|Photo: @aadilsham
