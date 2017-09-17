 Watford fan brutally trolled after Man City prediction goes horribly wrong | inside World Soccer

Watford fan brutally trolled after Man City prediction goes horribly wrong

Sunday, September 17, 2017

A Watford supporter has been savagely mocked on Twitter after his attempt at predicting the Hornets' result against Manchester City went terribly wrong.

Prior to Saturday's Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford fan @aadilsham tweeted his own prediction - although not in an optimistic way.

Watford fan @aadilsham tweets his own prediction for the Manchester City game
Photo: @aadilsham

Of course as we know, Watford had no answer to the new Premier League leaders as Pep Guardiola's side romped to a 6-0 win.

And the Internet wasn't ready to let @aadilsham forget his pre-match tweet.

Twitter troll Watford fan @aadilsham for his false prediction of the Manchester City game

Even, the Citizens' official Twitter account "liked" the tweet.

Manchester City's Twitter account likes tweet of Watford fan @aadilsham
Photo: @aadilsham

Open an account with bet365 today and claim your 100% Deposit Bonus!

on Sunday, September 17, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License