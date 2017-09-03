Wayne Rooney: Fabio Capello cheered for Italy during 2010 World Cup

Wayne Rooney has revealed former England manager Fabio Capello and his backroom staff cheered for Italy during the 2010 World Cup.
Capello guided England to the 2010 finals in South Africa but, after underwhelming in the group stage, the Three Lions were thrashed by Germany 4-1 in an embarrassing second round exit.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Rooney said watching Capello and his staff cheering on Italy during the tournament was probably the final straw for his reign.
Capello's English wasn't great, and it just didn't feel right. He brought his backroom staff in and they were all Italian and it just didn't feel right.
I remember at the World Cup in South Africa, Fabio and his coaches were watching Italy play and they were cheering when Italy scored - and he was there as England manager.
I don't think that was right. It didn't work and we had to move on.
