Alan Shearer tweets brilliant response to Harry Kane's brace vs Liverpool

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has pointed out on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is getting close to his all-time Premier League goalscoring record.
Former England captain Shearer netted an era-leading 260 goals in his glittering career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle.
However, the form of Kane has seen many predict that the 24-year-old will surpass Shearer's total before the end of his career.
Kane is scoring for fun and has now netted 86 Premier League goals with his brace in Sunday's Premier League win against Liverpool.
Shearer was following the match, and the Geordie legend might be concerned about Kane breaking his goalscoring record.
|Photo: @alanshearer
With Real Madrid constantly linked with a move for Kane, a number of fans have taken the time to reassure Shearer that his record will be safe in the long run.