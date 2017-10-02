 Arsenal fan has theory about why Alexandre Lacazette constantly subbed out | inside World Soccer

Arsenal fan has theory about why Alexandre Lacazette constantly subbed out

Monday, October 2, 2017

One Arsenal supporter has put forward a theory for why Arsène Wenger refuses to let Alexandre Lacazette play the full 90 minutes in every game.

The new club record signing has settled in effortlessly but fans are rather bemused by Wenger's insistence on substituting him during the second half.

Lacazette has made eight appearances since joining from Olympique Lyon but has not completed 90 minutes since the opening day of the season 4-3 win over Leicester City.

In their second Premier League match against Stoke City, the 26-year-old made way in the 78th minute, and he came off with 15 minutes remaining against Bournemouth.

Again, the forward was taken off against Chelsea after 66 minutes, while he was on a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion when Wenger decided to bring him off inside the final 10 minutes.

And despite looking lively during their 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, the Frenchman was substituted once more in the 71st minute.

Now, a crazy theory has emerged on the Internet that may explain why the new star man is constantly being hauled off.

An official Lyon statement revealed there was €7 million worth of potential add-ons to be paid by Arsenal following the €53 million payment.

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to transfer its international striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a maximum of €60 million, including €7 million in incentives.

on Monday, October 02, 2017
 
