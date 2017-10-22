 Burnley win Twitter with hilarious biblical tweet during Man City loss | inside World Soccer

Burnley win Twitter with hilarious biblical tweet during Man City loss

Sunday, October 22, 2017

There have been some fine football related Tweets over the years, but Burnley's tweet towards the end of their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City might be the best one so far.

The Citizens took all three points at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Sergio Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi and Leroy Sané.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus missed an opportunity to add a fourth late on as his effort effort was saved by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, prompting a brilliant tweet from the Clarets' Twitter account.

Burnley's Twitter account pull out one of the greatest tweets of all time
Photo: @BurnleyOfficial

The tweet went viral and in just over an hour has already racked up over 15,000 retweets and over 21,000 likes.

Twitter react to one of the greatest tweets of all time

on Sunday, October 22, 2017
 
