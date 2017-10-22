Burnley win Twitter with hilarious biblical tweet during Man City loss

Manchester City might be the best one so far.
The Citizens took all three points at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Sergio Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi and Leroy Sané.
Substitute Gabriel Jesus missed an opportunity to add a fourth late on as his effort effort was saved by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, prompting a brilliant tweet from the Clarets' Twitter account.
The tweet went viral and in just over an hour has already racked up over 15,000 retweets and over 21,000 likes.
The Citizens took all three points at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Sergio Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi and Leroy Sané.
Substitute Gabriel Jesus missed an opportunity to add a fourth late on as his effort effort was saved by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, prompting a brilliant tweet from the Clarets' Twitter account.
October 21, 2017
|Photo: @BurnleyOfficial
The tweet went viral and in just over an hour has already racked up over 15,000 retweets and over 21,000 likes.