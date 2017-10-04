Cesc Fàbregas finally settles mystery of 'Pizzagate' culprit

Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fàbregas has finally brought to an end speculation over who threw the pizza into the face of then-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2004.
In what has since come to be known as "Pizzagate" or "The Battle of the Buffet", United ended Arsenal's 49-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 win in a bad-tempered match at Old Trafford in October 2004.
Tempers raged as both sets of players made their way to the dressing rooms and a fight broke out in the tunnel.
During the spat, Ferguson was hit in the face by a pizza thrown from someone on the Arsenal staff.
In his autobiography, Ferguson wrote about the incident:
The next thing I knew I had pizza all over me.
We put food into the away dressing room after every game. Pizza, chicken. Most clubs do it. Arsenal's food was the best.
They say it was Cesc Fàbregas who threw the pizza at me but to this day, I have no idea who the culprit was.
While Martin Keown hinted at the assailant, commented to Sportsmail in 2014:
From what I understand, it was a Spanish fella with great technique. Even when it came to the pizza he had great technique. He threw it like a Frisbee.
And now, while making an appearance on Sky Sports quiz show "A League of Their Own", the now-Chelsea midfielder has confirmed that he was the culprit.
Fabregas was asked directly whether he was responsible, to which he replied:
Yes, but Martin Keown is a liar because I saw him in front of me just, like, punching people so he didn't see anything.
All of a sudden, I heard noises and I thought what's happening? So I go out with my slice of pizza and I saw Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Martin Keown... everyone pushing each other.
I was like I want to get in but I don't know how to and I threw... peeew... just threw it. Once I saw it was hitting, like, who it was hitting, which I didn't mean...
I apologise Sir Alex, really didn't mean to do that.
When asked where the pizza hit Ferguson, Fabregas then tapped the side of his own face.