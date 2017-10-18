Coventry fan invades pitch, confronts players without security intervention

The Ricoh Arena stewards have a hell of a lot to answer for as one furious Coventry City fan was allowed to walk onto the pitch without any security intervention to rant at the Sky Blues players.
Despite dominating for much of the game, Coventry lost 1-0 at home to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night.
Towards the end of the match, one particularly angry fan let his emotion got the better of him and took matters into his own hands, storming onto the pitch to berate the players.
Forward Marc McNulty got an earful from the fan before captain Michael Doyle escorted the pitch invader off the field so the remainder of injury time could be played out.
The strangest thing about the whole exchange is the fact that, unlike most pitch invasions, no stewards or security chased the unwelcome interruption off the pitch.
The seething supporter was allowed to chase after, scream at and even tussle with the players of the League Two clubs for 30 seconds with no interference from police or stewards.
It was only after he voluntarily climbed back over the barrier between the pitch and stands that a steward appeared to attempt to steer him back towards his seat.