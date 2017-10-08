David Moyes defends difficult Manchester United tenure

Manchester United were not good enough, but insists nobody could have done a better job in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.
The Scot took charge at United in 2013 after Ferguson retired following 26 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.
Despite being earmarked by Ferguson himself as his preferred replacement, Moyes lasted just 10 months before being sacked.
Moyes admits results were disappointing during his tenure in charge, but believes any manager would have struggled to replace Ferguson.
The 54-year-old Glaswegian, who is currently out of work, told the Daily Mirror:
There was always going to be a transitional period after Sir Alex's time was over.
There was a changing of the guard. Not only did I replace Alex, David Gill had also stepped down as chief executive and Ed Woodward came in.
So it was always going to take time. Yes, I took over the champions, but clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City spent huge amounts of that money that summer in a bid to overtake us. And it was difficult for me to go into Old Trafford and rip up the team that had just ran away with the title.
I accept totally that when you are manager of Manchester United, you have to win. I didn't win enough. But I don't think there is a manager out there who would have been able to do something better or quicker in the time I was given after Sir Alex retired. It was all about small margins.
Things would have been a lot different if we had landed our main transfer targets.
We were in for Gareth Bale and Cesc Fàbregas. They were genuine targets, but for one reason or another we didn't get them over the line. Getting them would have been the perfect start in terms of reshaping the squad I inherited.