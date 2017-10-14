David Moyes says he tried to sign Nemanja Matić but ended up with Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United manager David Moyes claims he made a move for Nemanja Matić but instead got Marouane Fellaini.
Fellaini, who had been a key part of Moyes' Everton, was the only major signing made by United in the summer of 2013 for £27.5 million.
Much to the surprise of anybody, though, Moyes admits to BBC Radio Five Live that he never wanted the Belgian to be his first signing.
Ironically, Fellaini may have struggled under Moyes at Old Trafford, but he has become quite the cult hero under José Mourinho with improved performances.
I never wanted Marouane Fellaini to be my first signing. The last thing I wanted to do was make Marouane Fellaini my first signing because I knew, coming from my old club (Everton) the look of it was never going to be (good).
I've got to say we looked at Nemanja Matić as well. Matić at that time hadn't done so well for Chelsea (and) had gone back to Benfica and he was a consideration.
To be fair, we looked at them and in a way we probably did need a more defensive type, somebody who would sit and make passes from the middle of the park.
But we didn't get a lot of things we hoped for and in the end we ended up only getting Marouane on deadline day as well or we would have had no signings in that summer at all.
