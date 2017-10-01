Didi Hamann's tweet sums up how Liverpool fans feel about Dejan Lovren

Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has absolutely savaged Dejan Lovren on Twitter in response to the defender's injury woes.
Lovren, who was signed from Southampton for £20 million in 2014, had a good start to his Liverpool career but has been deteriorating since then.
The Croat has continually found himself in the firing line from the Anfield faithful for his individual errors which have cost Liverpool dearly on a number of occasions.
However, during an interview with Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti, Lovren has explained that the blame lies with his injury problems.
But if the 28-year-old thought he would get some sympathy after revealing his injury woes, he was sadly mistaken.
Hamann, who played for Liverpool for seven seasons, had the most brutal response to his confession.
I have problems with my whole body for the last two weeks. I have problems with my back and now I have hurt my Achilles tendon.
I play, but I'm not training at all. I can't train. That's why I skipped matches against Manchester City and Burnley.
I have big problems with the left side of my body. I'm taking pills so I can play. I take five pills before every game.
|Photo: @DietmarHamann