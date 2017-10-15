Ex-Man Utd flop believes he'll play for Real Madrid one day

Real Madrid.
Memphis arrived at Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 with a burgeoning reputation but he failed to make an impression at Old Trafford, scoring just seven goals in 53 appearances.
The 23 year-old would only last one full season with the Red Devils before being sold to Olympique Lyon by José Mourinho last January.
Whilst things didn't turn out well the way he'd hoped, Memphis has lost none of his old ambition and retains a dream of one day playing for Los Blancos.
in an interview with the PSV Supporter, he said:
I think I'm going to play for Real Madrid. Yes, that is a serious goal.
When the time will come? That only God knows. He helps me and takes me there.