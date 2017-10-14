Fiorentina midfielder received death threat because of Fantasy Football

The 25-year-old made two glaring defensive mistakes either side of the half-time break in the defeat to Chievo Verona earlier this month.
Biraghi told Il Brivido Sportivo:
I am ready to accept insults if they are just about my performance.
What I cannot accept is that my family is brought into the situation. After the game in Verona, someone wrote on my Instagram page that they wished death upon my family members.
In my view, these are not fans - not of Fiorentina or any other club. What really tipped me over the edge was that this person wrote to my family, hoping they would die on the journey back to Florence, just because I cost him points on Fantasy Football!
I am not a phenomenon, I do not have the infinite quality of Federico Chiesa, but I do want those who love Fiorentina to know that I will always give 100 percent for this jersey.