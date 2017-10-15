 WHAT! A! HIT! Benjamin Jeannot (Dijon) vs PSG | inside World Soccer

WHAT! A! HIT! Benjamin Jeannot (Dijon) vs PSG

Sunday, October 15, 2017

An amazing Benjamin Jeannot volley was not enough for Dijon as Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a dramatic 2-1 away win on Saturday.

Right-back Thomas Meunier put PSG 1-0 up in the 71st minute and they looked on course for three points, but three minutes from time, they were spectacularly pegged back.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe tried to clear the ball away but he inadvertently teed up Jeannot, who hit a first-time volley from 30 yards out into the roof of the net.

In a dramatic finale, Meunier popped up to strike again in the dying minutes to seal the victory for PSG.

on Sunday, October 15, 2017
 
