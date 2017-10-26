Gorgeous Polish referee Karolina Bojar causes stir online with her beauty

|Photo: Instagram.com/bojarmeow
Polish referee Karolina Bojar has gone viral in the past couple of days after her picture in action was shared on social media.
The picture was taken during a match in Kraków, although it's not even clear which teams were playing the match.
The viral tweet read: "Nice in Kraków", to which the 20-year-old replied: "Well, let's face It, the pitch wasn't."
Her instant fame prompted the Polish media to dig deep into her background to find out more about this new Internet star.
It's been revealed that Karolina got a taste for being a referee from her granddad, Carol Bojar, who was also a licenced football official.
Reportedly, when Karolina trained to become a referee, she was the only woman in her course.
Whilst she is now a proper referee and has already officiated a handful of district league matches, Karolina is currently studying law in the university.
