Gorgeous Polish referee Karolina Bojar causes stir online with her beauty

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Polish referee Karolina Bojar has gone viral
Photo: Instagram.com/bojarmeow

Polish referee Karolina Bojar has gone viral in the past couple of days after her picture in action was shared on social media.

The picture was taken during a match in Kraków, although it's not even clear which teams were playing the match.

The viral tweet read: "Nice in Kraków", to which the 20-year-old replied: "Well, let's face It, the pitch wasn't."

Photo: @charlottebojar

Her instant fame prompted the Polish media to dig deep into her background to find out more about this new Internet star.

It's been revealed that Karolina got a taste for being a referee from her granddad, Carol Bojar, who was also a licenced football official.

Reportedly, when Karolina trained to become a referee, she was the only woman in her course.

Whilst she is now a proper referee and has already officiated a handful of district league matches, Karolina is currently studying law in the university.

Here's a selection of photos of Polish referee Karolina Bojar.

Photos: Instagram.com/bojarmeow

