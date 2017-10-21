How many goals Manchester United had in 'Fergie Time'

Manchester United under former boss Sir Alex Ferguson that a name was created to describe this phenomenon - hence, "Fergie Time".
The phrase "Fergie Time" has become a popular part of football culture over the past decade.
It's a well-established idea among football fans that United would simply be given as much injury time as required for them to score a late equaliser or winner.
The term has been used since Steve Bruce scored an injury-time winner against Sheffield Wednesday in 1993 to win United's first top-flight title in 26 years.
Since then, United have been renowned for the now notorious "Fergie Time".
However, Ferguson - speaking in a recent appearance at Salford - has his team's last-minute goals down to pure hard work and character, rather than ability.
Clearly, the most famous ever example of "Fergie Time" came in the magnificent Champions League triumph in 1999 when Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored three minutes into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich.
However, Ferguson - speaking in a recent appearance at Salford - has his team's last-minute goals down to pure hard work and character, rather than ability.
When that team of mine went out onto the field at Old Trafford, they never let me down.
Obviously we didn't win every game, we'd have loved, we tried to, but you know something they never did? They never gave in.
You look at the last minute goals United scored, that wasn't because of ability but because they never gave in. They just bang, bang, banged the door and eventually it broke down.
Do you know how many last minute goals we had in my time? 166.
We scored over 200 goals in the last 15 minutes. That's nothing to do with me, it's because of these lads - they never gave in.
