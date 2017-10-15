Indonesian goalkeeper tragically passes away after horrific collision with teammate

Indonesian football has been rocked by the news that Persela Lamongan goalkeeper Choirul Huda has died after an on-field collision with a teammate.
The 38-year-old was in action in the Indonesia Super League against Semen Padang at Surajaya Stadium on Sunday when the incident happened during the first half.
Huda rushed off his line to smother an attacking move from Semen Padang striker Marcel Sacramento, but was unable to avoid his defender Ramon Rodrigues who was rushing back to clear his lines.
The goalkeeper was still conscious immediately after the incident, holding his cheeks and looking dazed on the floor, but the situation soon became critical.
Medics immediately rushed onto the pitch to his aide and quickly escorted him from the field on a stretcher and to a local hospital.
Huda was declared dead at 5pm local time, surrounded by the Persela squad who were with him at the hospital.
Persela coach Aji Santoso confirmed afterwards that Huda had sadly lost his life.
All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died.
The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body.
Dr Zaki Mubarok, of the Dr Soegiri Lamongan General Hospital, later announced that the keeper had died as result of head and neck trauma.
Huda was a hugely popular figure in Lamongan, joining the club in 1999 and spending his entire playing career with Persela.