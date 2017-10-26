Indonesian player produces superhuman sprint to score crazy solo goal

Indonesian footballer Terens Puhiri has become an overnight viral sensation following a sprint which he produced for his club Borneo FC.
During the 4-0 win against Mitra Kukar earlier this week, Puhiri showcased his lightning quick speed, tearing apart the opposition with a deadly counter attack.
In a move that would have made Usain Bolt proud, the 21-year-old ran from inside his own half to finish off a counter-attack at staggering pace.
Starting well in his own half, Puhiri goes from a standing start to tapping to ball into the opposition's net in under ten seconds.
It was enough to prompt brilliant reactions on Twitter.
Last month, Manchester City winger Leroy Sané became the fastest player in the Premier League after being recorded running at 35.48 km/hour (22.05 mph) in the 1-0 victory at Chelsea.