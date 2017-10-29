Leroy Sané explains why he got bizarre tattoo of himself on his back

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has opened up about the giant tattoo he has had inked on his back.
Over the course of last season, Sané braved the pain to have an enormous image of himself tattooed across his entire back.
Although City were actually eliminated by the Ligue 1 side in that tie, Sané chose that goal celebration because it was a moment he wanted to mark.
Speaking to The Mirror, the German youngster said:
Over the course of last season, Sané braved the pain to have an enormous image of himself tattooed across his entire back.
Specifically, the 21-year-old has chosen to commemorate the goal he scored against AS Monaco in the last 16 of the Champions League back in February.
The tattoo. It took two "long days" to do, four days in total. pic.twitter.com/ypDPLUrp1o— Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) July 25, 2017
Although City were actually eliminated by the Ligue 1 side in that tie, Sané chose that goal celebration because it was a moment he wanted to mark.
Speaking to The Mirror, the German youngster said:
I have some things that are important for me personally, so that's why I decided to do it.
It wasn't that particular goal, just that when I was young I always wanted to play in the Champions League - for me it was one of the biggest stages to play football, against big teams with big players.
Everyone watched these games and that's why. It's also the pose in which I often celebrate my goals, that's why I chose that picture.